CAROL BARTELS
WATERLOO --- I try really hard not to follow the shenanigans of Trump, along with his crooked administration and cronies, but I feel compelled to express my opinion regarding his treatment of the 16-year-old girl from Sweden who won Time Magazine's person of the year. How disgusting to insult her. Trump has done this mocking of persons with disabilities before. I know he has stooped very low before. How much more will he stoop to before people are tired of his insulting and obnoxious behavior?
I hope he does not get re-elected in 2020. America deserves better.
