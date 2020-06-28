Letter: Missing wife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAM SNEED

GREENE -- Friday was the 98th day -- 14 weeks -- -since I last saw my wife. She is confined to the local nursing home and has no visitors. She no longer has recall of events from the past.

Dementia is a very cruel disease. She rarely knows me or our sons; her vocabulary is probably no more than 40 or 50 words. Come Sept. 21, she will have her 93rd birthday and it is our 74th anniversary.

We are four blocks apart and no contact. We're told that big boys don't cry; real men do cry. Enjoy what time you have with your loved one.