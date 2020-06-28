Letter: Missing wife

SAM SNEED
GREENE -- Friday was the 98th day -- 14 weeks -- -since I last saw my wife. She is confined to the local nursing home and has no visitors. She no longer has recall of events from the past.
Dementia is a very cruel disease. She rarely knows me or our sons; her vocabulary is probably no more than 40 or 50 words. Come Sept. 21, she will have her 93rd birthday and it is our 74th anniversary.
We are four blocks apart and no contact. We're told that big boys don't cry; real men do cry. Enjoy what time you have with your loved one.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.