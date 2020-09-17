LETTER: Misleading headline

CEDAR FALLS -- On Monday, a guest column I wrote argued that removing critical race theory from federal trainings does not make racism go away and that amendments to the U.S. Constitution confirm America’s dark past with racial discrimination and human rights abuses. The editor printed my piece with the headline, “Instead of race theory, teach the Constitution.”

That headline does not reflect the objective of my column. It incorrectly supposes that critical race theory is replaceable, which was not my argument. While the headline might confirm the biases of some readers, it alienates others. Such language undermines those who believe, as I do, that both critical race theory and the Constitution have value and utility for how the public thinks, talks about, and responds to racism in America.