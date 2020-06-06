Letter: Minneapolis

SUMNER -- Black people have enough gumption and spunk to react against legalized murder that too many police officers have gotten away with. If that murdered man in south Minneapolis had been white, there wouldn't be any riots going on, and the killer cop would get a paid vacation.

Peaceful demonstrations don't change anything. It takes action to get the attention of our lawmakers. I am not against necessary force by citizens or police officers if they are under attack, but too many victims of police action were not attacking or endangering anyone or anything.