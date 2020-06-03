Letter: Minneapolis burns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO -- Headline: “A black firefighter who invested his life savings into opening up a sports bar in Minneapolis was reduced to tears after looters destroyed his life’s work.” Thanks, Black Lives Matter. Thanks, all you George Soros-funded losers from Antifa. Thanks to you cowardly mayors and governors, who cowered in fear, while watching your cities burn.

Collectively, you guys are a worthless pack of social anarchists and political hacks who survive off the backs of us suckers, the working stiffs who stupidly go to work every day, allowing you time and luxury to burn down what others have built, and make virtue-signaling speeches.

Four worthless cops killed George Floyd. Let justice be served. This time, boys and girls, clean up your own mess. Not a single federal tax dollar should be wasted on cities that enabled your destructive temper tantrum. Black Lives Matter, you rebuild Minneapolis! Maybe your Hollywood supporters can write you a check to cover the damages.

