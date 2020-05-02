Letter: Mike Pence
WILLIAM TEAFORD

CEDAR FALLS -- I’ve been watching our Vice President Mike Pence lately. When he’s on TV with the president he looks so morose and withdrawn, that I was worried about his health. I was so happy to see that he was able to visit the Mayo Clinic recently.

His problem was quickly unmasked as terminal arrogance. Of course, the arrogant source was immediately obvious. With good luck for everyone, I hope to see both Mike and his source be cured in November.

