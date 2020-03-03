Letter: Metered parking

ALEX DEMKIW

CEDAR FALLS -- As a resident of the Cedar Valley who actively tries to buy and shop local, it can be very frustrating to be charged a parking violation in Waterloo. At least once a week I am downtown, whether it's business or personal, and I am always feeding the parking meters to ensure I do not get "fined" for overstaying my welcome.

This afternoon I had a meeting which went 13 minutes over the magical 60-minute mark and lo and behold the windshield of my vehicle had a bright yellow envelope with a $10 parking violation waiting for me.

Will I pay it? Of course I will -- I take full responsibility. Should I have interrupted my one-hour meeting that ran over to feed the meter? Apparently so ...

Will I schedule another meeting in downtown Waterloo anytime soon with a client? Probably not for a while ...

