Letter: Metered parking

ALEX DEMKIW
CEDAR FALLS -- As a resident of the Cedar Valley who actively tries to buy and shop local, it can be very frustrating to be charged a parking violation in Waterloo. At least once a week I am downtown, whether it's business or personal, and I am always feeding the parking meters to ensure I do not get "fined" for overstaying my welcome.
This afternoon I had a meeting which went 13 minutes over the magical 60-minute mark and lo and behold the windshield of my vehicle had a bright yellow envelope with a $10 parking violation waiting for me.
Will I pay it? Of course I will -- I take full responsibility. Should I have interrupted my one-hour meeting that ran over to feed the meter? Apparently so ...
Will I schedule another meeting in downtown Waterloo anytime soon with a client? Probably not for a while ...