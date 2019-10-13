{{featured_button_text}}

TOM EUCHAS

Executive Director, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center

WATERLOO --- The inaugural mental health awareness breakfast and fundraiser for UnityPoint Health-Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center Inc. was held Sept. 27 and featured Joan Becker, national speaker and author of "Sentenced to Life: Mental Illness, Tragedy and Transformation."

Coinciding with Mental Illness Awareness Week in October, this sold-out event (mnore than 500 attendees) exceeded all expectations as a result of the commitment from a group of volunteers who gave of their time and talents. Stacey Bentley, Bette Wubbena, Kathy McCoy, Donna Miller, Debra Dralle, Wendy Smith and Anesa Kajtazovic along with our emcee’s Ron Steele from KWWL and Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.

There were countless organizations and individuals who were generous in providing sponsorships and contributions. The planning committee is already planning for the second annual mental health benefit next fall.

Mental health conditions affect one in five Americans. We need to continue the discussion about access and funding for these critical services in our community. Together we CAN and WILL make a difference in the lives of individuals experiencing mental health conditions and mental illnesses in our community.

