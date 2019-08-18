JOEL BISHOP
ISEA Retired Representative, Hawkeye Uniserv Unit
LA PORTE CITY --- Today’s 21st century classroom looks a lot different than it did 30 years ago. Across the state students are entering schools every day faced with traumatic issues as well as heavy mental burdens created by the “technology explosion” of social media.
You have free articles remaining.
Student behaviors might appear to be a classroom out of control. Actually, it may be a cry for attention. The student may be seeking additional positive influences to help navigate and stand strong in the face of traumatic issues.
It is time for communities to reach out and support mental health by implementing programs in our schools and communities to support positive learning environments. Adults can be influential models to help our students successfully cope with the pressures of the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.