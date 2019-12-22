{{featured_button_text}}

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER --- If medical marijuana becomes more legalized, it would mean less confiscation of money and property from citizens, fewer convictions of peaceful, non-violence people, less need for alot of police, less prison personnel, fewer parole officers, and fewer officials on the state or federal payroll.

The pharmaceutical community would not profit if people would get pain relief from a cheaper way. In the political system, things are not what they seem to be on the surface. It make me very suspicious because Governor Reynolds vetoed something the House and Senate greatly favored. It makes me wonder who or what threw a money wrench into an effort that  would have helped the suffering.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments