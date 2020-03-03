Letter: Media persona

TIMOTHY SPRENGELER

WATERLOO -- It is no surprise to see pictures of Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson at President Trump's rally in Des Moines. It is surprising, however, to see her still using images and media clips from her days at KCRG-TV in her campaign advertising.

At the January rally in Des Moines, which Hinson attended, President Trump at one point encouraged his audience to boo and jeer the media. We live in an age where journalists are being vilified for their work. Last year 25 journalists worldwide were murdered. Perhaps the most widely known case was the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

At a 2017 Cedar Rapids rally, Hinson introduced herself as a "recovering journalist" -- hardly what you might expect from someone who is using her media persona to help further her campaign.

At a time when we need more journalists reporting facts and seeking truth, it is disheartening to see someone like Hinson content to idly sit by in the audience while President Trump urges his followers to condemn the media of which she was once a member.

