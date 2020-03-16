Letter: Media bash

JIM VOLGARINO

CEDAR FALLS -- I appreciate reading the Opinion section in the Courier and enjoy Sunday’s offerings, both on the right and left side. Dennis Clayson provides insight, occasionally, I can agree with. Many times, however, I simply can’t understand his thinking and Sunday’s column (The virus: US media cries wolf again) has me puzzled.

Is the wise professor so put off by headlines meant to provide a nugget of what might be appearing below the heading that suddenly, and without warning apparently, we (the reading public) are barraged with click-baiting shouts that truly fail to capture the “real news” and drives us into frenzy. Really, Dennis?

To simply assume "all media" (my emphasis) are working to create havoc and consternation by exaggerating and bellowing untruths is silly. The professor is also bothered by "so-called news" (the professor’s emphasis) use of advertising which, according to him, is provided “more space, urgency and visual appeal” than the content it surrounds.

As a marketing professor I assume you’ve talked with your students about advertising in all its many forms, both print and digital. For the advertiser's message, visual appeal is important. For the medium where advertisements appear, income becomes a particularly important and required consideration.

