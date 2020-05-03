Letter: Meatpackers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAUREN HOLST

CEDAR FALLS -- No, Governor Reynolds, Iowa’s COVID-19 count is not going up "due to increased testing." Credit lax oversight of Tyson allowed by you, Senator Grassley, Senator Ernst, Representative King, and President Trump.

Let’s not act surprised that Tyson and other meatpackers created environments that sickened their employees by the thousands and led to devastated families and communities in Iowa. You stood by while the USDA loosened regulations and enforcement at Trump’s direction in the fall of 2019.

In the weeks while COVID-19 approached, you and Tyson did little, if anything, in advance of the packing plant crisis to enforce a slow-down of dangerously fast production lines (which required people to stand in close proximity) or enhance employee safety. This damaged food supply chain and the unnecessary sickness and death of Iowans as the virus spreads exponentially around packing plant locations is placed squarely in the hands of Republican elected officials and the meatpackers.

Now Trump is requiring these employees to return to work with no assurance of improved working conditions while Reynolds will revoke their unemployment if they refuse to return rather than risk their lives. These are not Iowa values, American values, or religious values. Who, exactly, are you serving?