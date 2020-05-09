Letter: Me Too?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO -- Many Americans discovered the processes of how sexual allegations have been handled in D.C., due in large part from the riveting Kavanaugh debacle. The left was universally siding with Blasey-Ford, (as were #MeToo, Hollywood, entertainers, etc.) based not upon discovering any fact-based, sworn testimonies, but rather hearsay. Remember, Kavanaugh was a Justice nominee -- far beneath a presidential candidate.

Fast forward to allegations against Biden. Those witnessing the Kavanaugh proceedings understand how Blasey-Ford and Kavanaugh were treated by both sides of that damnable, despicable 'aisle.' It's therefore appropriate that Ms. Reade have her day in identical hearings, enabling taxpayers to evaluate performances by Ms. Harris, Klobuchar, Hirono et al. We look forward to Mr. Biden being cross-examined by Gaetz, Jordan, Cotton, et al. Naturally, full televised coverage by multiple networks remains essential to assure unbiased journalism. The Biden grandchildren should also be invited, to equivocate the Kavanaugh children's trauma.

Only when allegations against Kavanaugh and Biden are treated identically by Capitol Hill processes will D.C. satisfy critical transparency tests, and from those tests should come a better educated, less manipulated public, sufficiently equipped to choose candidates wisely.

