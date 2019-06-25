VERNON WEEMS
WATERLOO ---Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told reporters on June 18: “We have tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation, elected an African-American president. I think we’re always a work in progress in this country, but no one currently alive was responsible for that.”
The Commission on Reparations will focus on slavery, not today’s lack of inclusion, diversity, equality, compassion, liberty, justice or other humanitarian treatment.
You have free articles remaining.
Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, please remind your Senate leader: Jesus taught us the steps to salvation: We must hear, believe, repent, confess and be baptized to be saved. Senator McConnell’s list applies to hearing, believing, confessing and repenting. The Commission on Reparations will be the baptism.
Christianity baptisms can vary from sprinkling to total submersion. I’ve been baptized by both methods and had pre-baptizing jitters each time. I can assure Senator McConnell there’s nothing to fear from the baptism (reparations) unless he really hasn’t heard, believed, confessed and repented: His reservation is the shedding of the last doubt.
America’s slavery will be expunged and replaced with absolution. Then we can really say My Fellow Americans!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.