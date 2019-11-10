CORINE JENSEN
WATERLOO -- Just wondering, why does the mayor need a raise when there is so much need in this community?
Byrnes Park's swimming pool needs repair; ASPIRE Therapeutic Riding closes for need of funds. No fireworks on the 4th. How many children need lunch assistance? Meals on Wheels on shaky ground. The Humane Society needs more funding.
Our city needs help.
Editor's Note: The Byrnes Park Swimming pool has been repaired and is expected to be filled in the spring, but both of Waterloo’s swimming pools are well beyond their design life. City officials anticipate a referendum in the future to ask voters to fund construction of a new aquatics center. There was a large fireworks festival in Waterloo on July 6. ASPIRE, Meals on Wheels and the Humane Society are not part of Waterloo city government and are not government agencies at all.
