Letter: May I retort?

No, Democrats/liberals/progressives/socialists/communists do have not positive values — your unsubstantiated claim. How can they? 1868 Democratic Party: “This is a white man’s country.” Voted against the 14th and 15th Amendments. Coerced Jim Crow laws. Woodrow Wilson resegregated the military and federal employees putting blacks into cages for separation from whites. FDR: 100,000+ Japanese-Americans imprisoned. Senator Byrd championed the KKK. Eugenicist Margaret Sanger: “We want to exterminate the Negro population” — today’s Planned Parenthood. Mueller’s delusional “Russia-gate” sham. Pelosi’s “peaceful” insurrectionists.

America’s First Amendment prevents government from regulating and establishing religion, prohibiting free exercise of religion, abridging freedom of speech, freedom of the press, right to peaceably assemble, etc. Democrats, et. al., promise to cancel our culture, reject access to religious services, infiltrate peaceful protests with anarchist jackals, corrupt honest elections by sabotaging ballots via postal employees. Who by oligarchical decree for decades has “governed” disintegrating major cities? No, Jane, your party's values are not mine. But, if your personal ones are, let me vary from Joe Biden’s insult to Black spokesman Charlamagne tha God: If blacks don’t vote for Biden: “Then you ain’t black.” Then, Jane, you ain’t a Democrat. Great!