LETTER: Matter of trust

Matter of trust

CEDAR FALLS -- Here is the thing about trust. It is very easy to lose trust and very hard to gain that trust back. Relative to team goal setting, during the formation of the goals you work very hard to get everything agreed to, down to the last word. If later someone makes a change to those goals, even if it is widely seen as an improvement, the fact that the person would make a change without following due process introduces the issue of trust.