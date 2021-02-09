 Skip to main content
LETTER: Matter of trust
LETTER: Matter of trust

Matter of trust

JAMES KERNS

CEDAR FALLS -- Here is the thing about trust. It is very easy to lose trust and very hard to gain that trust back. Relative to team goal setting, during the formation of the goals you work very hard to get everything agreed to, down to the last word. If later someone makes a change to those goals, even if it is widely seen as an improvement, the fact that the person would make a change without following due process introduces the issue of trust.

Once a trust issue exists in a team, members of the team are likely to ask themselves, “What other changes were made?” Or “What else is this person doing without following due process?” Definitely lacking trust in a team makes working together much more difficult.

