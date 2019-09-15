BILL CLOSE
NEW HARTFORD --- There have been 297 mass shootings resulting in 335 deaths and 1,219 gun injuries so far in 2019. Those staggering numbers alone should be evidence enough for Congress to begin discussions and work to take action to curb the menace of gun violence. Pair that with recent polling numbers that indicate an overwhelming percentage of Americans want some kind of gun control legislation and it's hard to understand why Mitch McConnell, Joni Ernst and the other Republicans in the Senate fail to take action on the pending background check bills passed by the House.
You have free articles remaining.
I know too well that naysayers will throw out the usual panic alarm statement that any fire arms legislation will eventually lead to the repeal of the second amendment. Let me remind everyone that it takes a two-thirds majority of each body of Congress as well as approval by 3/4 of all state legislative bodies to repeal an amendment to the US Constitution. All of this from a Congress that can't agree on when to take a bathroom break. Repeal is not going to happen. We don't want to take away hand guns and hunting rifles, we want to curb mass murder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.