ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO --- In this past week, the Trump administration has come out to advocate eliminating flavored smokeless tobacco products. As a Registered Nurse, I am on board; however, Republicans and the Trump administration have yet to address the issue we have when it comes to military grade rifles being used to slaughter hundreds of Americans every year. This figure does not include the accidental deaths caused by guns nor domestic incidences that occur on a regular basis.
Just open your daily paper and it’s there in black and white; and it’s not fake news. Politics needs to stop deciding who lives and dies in our country and how. We can’t own grenade launchers as individuals so why should we be able to own military grade weapons ? Enough is enough. I want to be able to send my child to school and not worry a gunman can annihilate his entire class in a minute.
