LETTER: Masking irony

DENVER -- This summer we spent two weeks in Massachusetts, where there is a statewide mask mandate. Every shop has a sign, "no mask, no service," and smaller businesses require people to wait outside, properly spaced, until being invited in so as to comply with proper occupancy. We did not hear a single person whining about abrogation of "constitutional rights" or loss of individual freedoms.

Back to Iowa! Not only is there no statewide mask mandate, but local officials cannot agree to require masks and distancing within their own jurisdictions for fear of offending people. Schools must meet face-to-face, businesses open and sports resume in the face of rising virus cases, while some residents suggest requiring masks or limiting activities is unconstitutional government over-reach, even "slavery." How ironic so many have decided to take a stand for their "freedoms" by rejecting the very measures that might slow the spread of the virus and return all of us to more freedom and normalcy. How utterly ironic.