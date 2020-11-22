LETTER: Masked in meter

ROBERT C. GREMMELS

WAVERLY -- The guest column about “Iowa pastors and masks” (Nov. 18) first struck me as a satire on the times.

I chuckled. Then I saw that it was signed by actual people.

In the 60-plus years since I was ordained, I thought I’d seen everything that’s been labeled godly or ungodly. Now I discover that masks “cover the image of God by obscuring personal identity and violate the holy law of God.” Really?

The column ends with a prayer. I can only respond with a prayer of my own — in five metered lines:

Lord, save us from dogmatic voodoo

And those who dispense it like doo-doo.

They know what is best

For all of the rest,

Including, it seems, even You, too.

