LETTER: Masked in meter

ROBERT C. GREMMELS
WAVERLY -- The guest column about “Iowa pastors and masks” (Nov. 18) first struck me as a satire on the times.
I chuckled. Then I saw that it was signed by actual people.
In the 60-plus years since I was ordained, I thought I’d seen everything that’s been labeled godly or ungodly. Now I discover that masks “cover the image of God by obscuring personal identity and violate the holy law of God.” Really?
The column ends with a prayer. I can only respond with a prayer of my own — in five metered lines:
Lord, save us from dogmatic voodoo
And those who dispense it like doo-doo.
They know what is best
For all of the rest,
Including, it seems, even You, too.
