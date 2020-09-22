LETTER: Mask worries

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARCIA BAUER

WATERLOO -- I am one of many Iowa residents unable to wear a mask. I am also one of several residents unable to procure a letter of medical dispensation from a Cedar Valley physician.

I emailed Waterloo City Council member Jonathan Grieder to ask what recourse I have when challenged for not wearing a mask. He answered, "Showing a medical provider's note would be sufficient." I responded by suggesting that apparently neither Grieder nor the other council members supporting the mask mandate had bothered to query Cedar Valley physicians regarding their willingness to provide letters of medical dispensation. He didn't respond to my second email.

Those of us refusing to wear masks aren't refusing because we enjoy confrontation. We're refusing because the results are always physically distressful; and for some of us, the results are medical emergencies.

It's curious that no physician in the Cedar Valley is allegedly astute enough to navigate beyond the COVID hysteria generated by the media. And it is appalling physicians eagerly assist the anonymous masses while refusing to provide even a whit of compassion for their own patients.

Maybe those of us requesting exemptions from mask mandates will find resolution from members of the Cedar Valley's legal profession.

