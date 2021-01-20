LETTER: Mask madness

DENNIS HARBAUGH

WATERLOO -- Kudos to The Courier for recently publishing a picture of hundreds of people inside the Iowa Capitol protesting the idea of wearing a mask during the current pandemic. That picture sums up the ineptitude and hypocrisy of Gov. Reynolds and Republican leaders more than anything else could.

Reynolds likely caused hundreds of deaths due to her refusal to issue mask guidelines earlier than she did. Then after finally issuing guidelines, she joined other Republicans on the campaign trail without a mask, violating her own rules. Now, with a mask mandate in place for folks who are in a closed public space for more than 15 minutes, she and Republican leaders have decided to exempt themselves and all who visit Iowa’s Capitol.

Reynolds' and the GOP's stubbornness, incompetence and radical ideology are the primary reasons Iowa continues to have one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 infection in the nation. When asked why they allowed hundreds of people to gather closely at the Capitol "super spreader" event, Reynolds and GOP leaders “did not respond to requests for comment.”

Insist those in the Statehouse follow the same rules as everyday Iowans. It’s the right thing to do.

