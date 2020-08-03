Letter: Mandate a waste of time

WATERLOO -- Wearing a protective mask in public seems like a prudent thing to do, at least until the medical community comes up with a better plan for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Encouraging this behavior is reasonable. However, Waterloo City Councilman Jonathan Grieder’s idea of a “face mask mandate” is a silly waste of discussion time and therefore of his 2nd Ward constituents' money. A mask mandate is likely to be enforced by the city of Waterloo on the same basis as the council’s fireworks regulations. The Courier reports only one citation was issued during July 2019. On to the next agenda item.