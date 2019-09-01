{{featured_button_text}}

THEODORE LEDERMAN

WATERLOO -- In response to Stan Smith's column Aug. 25, his aim was to attack President Trump's response to the word of Elijah Cummings, whose district includes much of Baltimore. By gleefully ignoring conditions in Baltimore, which Trump stated was a "rat-infested mess," Mr. Smith quotes the Baltimore Sun: "Better to have a few rats than to be one."

I hope Mr. Smith doesn't wish to emulate the conditions of Baltimore for Cedar Falls. Since 1947, Baltimore had only one Republican mayor. Is Baltimore rat infested? According to Orkin, in 2018 Baltimore came in No. 9 on the company's ranking among America's "Rattest Cities."

How about crime? Based on FBI statistics, the homicide rate in Baltimore is 55.77 per 100,000, or more than 10 times the U.S. average of 5.3 per 100,000. How about public schools? According to Project Baltimore, in 2017, 18 of Baltimore's high schools -- or one-third -- had no student proficient in math.

Is this what the citizens want for Cedar Falls?

