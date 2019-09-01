THEODORE LEDERMAN
WATERLOO -- In response to Stan Smith's column Aug. 25, his aim was to attack President Trump's response to the word of Elijah Cummings, whose district includes much of Baltimore. By gleefully ignoring conditions in Baltimore, which Trump stated was a "rat-infested mess," Mr. Smith quotes the Baltimore Sun: "Better to have a few rats than to be one."
I hope Mr. Smith doesn't wish to emulate the conditions of Baltimore for Cedar Falls. Since 1947, Baltimore had only one Republican mayor. Is Baltimore rat infested? According to Orkin, in 2018 Baltimore came in No. 9 on the company's ranking among America's "Rattest Cities."
You have free articles remaining.
How about crime? Based on FBI statistics, the homicide rate in Baltimore is 55.77 per 100,000, or more than 10 times the U.S. average of 5.3 per 100,000. How about public schools? According to Project Baltimore, in 2017, 18 of Baltimore's high schools -- or one-third -- had no student proficient in math.
Is this what the citizens want for Cedar Falls?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.