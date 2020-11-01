 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Make Election Day a holiday
0 comments

LETTER: Make Election Day a holiday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

SEBASTIAN PRICE

WATERLOO -- Free and fair elections are a requirement for a state to be labeled as a democracy. As citizens of the United States, we take part in our democracy in part by voting. Why, then, is Election Day not a national holiday? What happens when someone who works during polling hours can’t vote? Absentee ballots are an option, but with so many of them being voided in Iowa it’s hard to trust the process. Voting early is also an option (and my preferred way of voting), but the county courthouse isn’t always in a convenient location and the locations of other designated polling places aren’t as well-known. It doesn’t make sense to designate a day to voting without making sure that every citizen has an equal opportunity to vote on that day. Election Day should be a national holiday in order to ensure that every citizen has time to vote without worrying about their job.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News