LETTER: Make Election Day a holiday

WATERLOO -- Free and fair elections are a requirement for a state to be labeled as a democracy. As citizens of the United States, we take part in our democracy in part by voting. Why, then, is Election Day not a national holiday? What happens when someone who works during polling hours can’t vote? Absentee ballots are an option, but with so many of them being voided in Iowa it’s hard to trust the process. Voting early is also an option (and my preferred way of voting), but the county courthouse isn’t always in a convenient location and the locations of other designated polling places aren’t as well-known. It doesn’t make sense to designate a day to voting without making sure that every citizen has an equal opportunity to vote on that day. Election Day should be a national holiday in order to ensure that every citizen has time to vote without worrying about their job.