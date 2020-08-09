Letter: Lucky to be free

JOE TEETZEN
DENVER -- It's hard to imagine starting every day hoping the country we love so much will fail in order to regain power. We're coming close to half a year without weekly church worship, along with our children's right for an education. We've let the fear of a virus along with the media and politics dictate our daily lives. A political party has thrown the word "racism" at us for the last three-plus years. Listen to the liberals talking about "transforming our country, having a new vision for America or re-imagining the future." How blessed we are for the opportunity to live with so many freedoms.
Catch the latest in Opinion
