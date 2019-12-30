SALLY MYERS
WATERLOO --- On Dec. 22 my granddaughter was with her mom at the Waterloo Wal-Mart about 2:30 pm. When they got home, they noticed my granddaughter didn't have her Elf hat. I went and looked three times and asked inside if it was found but no luck. They parked near the grocery entrance in rows 3-4 and about the third or fourth car from the first cart rack. It wasn't felt, more material like with a face on it; it did have felt ears and yarn tassels to tie it with.
My granddaughter was devastated because this was the last thing her aunt in California bought for her before she died this September. Someone had to have found it. Of course, she would like to have it back but if not, at least to know someone found it and it is in a good home.
