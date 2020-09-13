 Skip to main content
LETTER: Lord, give me strength
LTE

DIANE HUNEMULLER

WATERLOO -- Oh, give me strength, God. I live each day as I can to help others. Each day is different, good and bad. Oh, give me strength, God.

I have had a lot of trials and tribulations in my life. Oh, give me strength, God.

I can look to the blue sky, know that you are there to give me strength for tomorrow. Oh, give me strength, God.

I cry out to you with tears that I shed. You keep them in a jar. Oh, give me strength, God.

Nobody knows all the trouble I have had but you. Oh, give me strength, God.

Tomorrow is another day to live. Be with me tonight as I sleep, to be able to face it. Oh, give me strength, God.

