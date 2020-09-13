LETTER: Lord, give me strength

DIANE HUNEMULLER
WATERLOO -- Oh, give me strength, God. I live each day as I can to help others. Each day is different, good and bad. Oh, give me strength, God.
I have had a lot of trials and tribulations in my life. Oh, give me strength, God.
I can look to the blue sky, know that you are there to give me strength for tomorrow. Oh, give me strength, God.
I cry out to you with tears that I shed. You keep them in a jar. Oh, give me strength, God.
Nobody knows all the trouble I have had but you. Oh, give me strength, God.
Tomorrow is another day to live. Be with me tonight as I sleep, to be able to face it. Oh, give me strength, God.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!