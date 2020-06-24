Letter: Looters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY MOSER

WATERLOO -- In response to Steve Wikert's guest column June 14: I, too, am a Vietnam veteran and a retired teacher. The same anti-war protests were going on during my tour. The recounting of your experience of the vet from Georgia and his connection to the KKK I also look upon with disgust.

My issue with your message deals with your last paragraph where you accuse President Trump of being against those marching and exercising their First Amendment rights. You failed to mention that there was another distinct group of people in the streets who went way beyond protesting -- and those were the rioters/looters destroying businesses.

I have to wonder as to your reason for not distinguishing between the two groups. President Trump never once spoke out against those peacefully exercising their rights, only against those who were looting. Trump supports the rule of law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0