HANS ISAKSON

CEDAR FALLS --- There are lies, dam lies, and Donald Trump. According to PolitiFact.com Trump tells the full truth about 5 percent of the time. Addressing all of Trump’s lies in 200 words is impossible. But let me shed the light of day on one of his bigger lies, namely, his oft-repeated fabrication, “the do-nothing Democrats” or, “the do-nothing Congress.”

Let’s look at the facts. This session the Democratic House passed 389 bills, including 275 with Republican support! Do-nothing Mitch McConnell refuses to allow the Senate to vote on any of them. Under do-nothing McConnell’s leadership, the Senate has passed 132 bills, less than a third the number passed by the House. Ah, but you say the House bills are not worthy of consideration by the Senate. Again, let’s look at the facts. The lingering House bills address anti-corruption, allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, require universal background checks for gun buyers, require insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions, and many other actions deemed necessary by Americans like you. Sadly, the Senate Republicans could have, if they wished, forced a vote on these important issues. But they chose not to. Then we should choose not to re-elect them.

