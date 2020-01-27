Letter: Look ahead

MARK ANDERA

CEDAR FALLS -- After the recent City Council meeting in Cedar Falls it shows how people don't understand common sense. The recent runoff election between Dave Sires and Nick Taiber showed who the people supported.

Yet Frank Darrah, who voted against his ward when the Kwik Star vote was presented to the council, voted to have Nick Taiber take Rob Green's spot on the council. Just another one of the "yes" people who put common sense in the back seat of the city.

Come November of 2021, the people that pay the council members' wages can vote out Frank Darrah, Daryl Kruse and Mark Miller, all who voted for Nick Taiber. If we could only vote out the city administrator and the fire chief. Let's look ahead Cedar Falls.

