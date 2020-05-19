Letter: Local help
DONNA HARVEY

Executive director, Northeast Area Agency on Aging

WATERLOO -- Why shop local? When COVID-19 began affecting the work of our agency to serve older Iowans and we were challenged with the lack of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes, thermometers, etc., we reached out to Karen Schoonover at Office Concepts in Waterloo to see if she could assist us. She and the Office Concepts staff have spent hours researching those much-needed supplies for us – even when items were not available Karen persisted in locating items and at a competitive price.

It is great to work with a locally owned small business that has a community minded approach. Thank you Karen Schoonover and everyone at Office Concepts for keeping us going through these difficult times and assisting us to get ready to reopen to the public in the near future.

