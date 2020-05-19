Letter: Local help

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO -- Why shop local? When COVID-19 began affecting the work of our agency to serve older Iowans and we were challenged with the lack of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes, thermometers, etc., we reached out to Karen Schoonover at Office Concepts in Waterloo to see if she could assist us. She and the Office Concepts staff have spent hours researching those much-needed supplies for us – even when items were not available Karen persisted in locating items and at a competitive price.