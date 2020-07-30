Letter: Live your faith

CEDAR FALLS -- The United States was founded on the principle of religious freedom. Thus, it concerns me when someone who is running for office -- whether it be running for the Cedar Falls City Council, state government or federal government, makes a point of saying "I'm a Christian." My first thought is, "Perhaps this person is thinking of becoming a pastor?" My second thought is "Has this person lived the values of their Christian faith? How do they view and treat people that are different from what they are?