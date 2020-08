× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES ONKEN

NEW HAMPTON -- More and more cities and other local areas are saying they want to pass local mandatory mask statutes. The governor says, "No."

Well, governor, it looks like the governed are starting to govern themselves given your lack of leadership.

Stop listening to your master in Washington and start listening to your constituents.

