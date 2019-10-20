RON SPEARS
WATERLOO -- In the Oct. 13 Courier, “An urgent need for objective truth in government” by Duane Lindberg states that Congress is way too emotional to be effective. What is needed is “objective truth” to save us from “crazy talk.” He regards the Declaration of Independences as proof of objective truth when it says “That all men are recreated equal, ..” It really meant white men who owned property, excluding blacks and women, were equal. He calls this the glue that held the country together.
His thesis is that today's political correctness has destroyed this fabric. What is needed is biblical truth. Biblical truth denies the science of Darwinism's evolutionary understanding of life according, to Lindberg. The world was created in six days, I assume that is what he means. No evolution. Life is static. The end result of his argument is that objective truth is what I believe it to be, therefore, life would not be so emotional if my understanding of objective truth is accepted by everyone.
