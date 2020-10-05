Letter: Lincoln and Marx

WATERLOO -- “American Way of Life” by Saul Shapiro (Sept. 27) quotes Donald Trump saying of Abraham Lincoln, “Great president. Most people don’t even know he was a Republican.” Then Shapiro states “as Trump rails against socialism, Lincoln corresponded with Karl Marx."

By stating this, Shapiro is inferring that Lincoln was a socialist. Was Lincoln a socialist or even worse, a Marxist communist? Absolutely not! Lincoln in no way agreed with socialism or Marxist communism. He stated “I always thought the man who made the corn should eat the corn.”

Lincoln revered the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. The declaration includes inalienable rights, including “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” For Lincoln this meant every person enjoys a natural right to enjoy the fruits of his or her labor. Does this sound like socialism or Marxist communism? Lincoln in his 1859 address advocated free labor, “the just and generous and prosperous system which opens the way to all” and gives hope, progress and improvement to all.