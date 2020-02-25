Letter: Likes Finkenauer

WATERLOO -- I recently had the opportunity the meet with Rep. Abby Finkenauer. I was with a group from the Alliance for Retired Americans. We talked to her about concerns with prescription drug costs and potential changes to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. As retired citizens, these are our major issues. It was a very productive meeting. Representative Finkenauer was very receptive to us and assured us that she understood our issues and was supportive. She is definitely representing all Iowans and is concerned about the issues that affect senior citizens. We need her in Washington. She has shown strong leadership in her first term that is refreshing and encouraging. We appreciate you, Abby.