Letter: Lighten up

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO -- C.S. Lewis (1898-1963) once suggested that the kind of analysis which one makes of any complex thing depends on the purpose one has in view. The effusive references by Democratic Party leaders to the impeachment process suggest their conclusion that an visceral hatred of Donald Trump and his administration is shared by all Americans. This is not supported by the facts.

One is reminded of the following words written some 25 centuries ago by an unknown author: "How long will you say these things, and the words of your mouth be a great wind?" and "Should a multitude of words go unanswered and (one) full of talk be vindicated? Should your babble silence (others) and when you mock, shall no one shame you?"

My suggestion is that my friends on the left lighten up and pay closer heed to the will of the population at large instead of relying on the hysterical babbling (great wind) of their own followers. Their opportunity will be next November, when they can bring on their best and brightest.

It promises to be interesting.

