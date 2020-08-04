LETTER: Life and Liberty Walk in Independence

INDEPENDENCE -- If you are tired of all the violent protests seen on television daily, please consider joining a group of positive, encouraging and uplifting people for a two-mile "Life and Liberty Walk" in Independence on Saturday. We will meet at 1 p.m. at the Riverwalk Bandshell Park in Independence. Non-walkers are welcome. This walk is pro-life, pro-law enforcement, pro-veteran, military and pro-God. Like-minded people out to spread love, joy and peace. Call (319) 334-6723 for more information.