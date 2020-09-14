 Skip to main content
LETTER: Liberty walk Saturday
JOHN SHEDA

INDEPENDENCE -- The second "Life and Liberty Walk" is planned Saturday at   the Riverwalk/Band Shell Park in Independence. The walk will begin with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the national anthem and a walk promoting love, joy, peace, faith, kindness and liberty. The theme of the walk is the biblical Scripture of 2 Chronicles 7:14. For more information, contact me at (319) 334-6723.

