LETTER: Liberty walk Saturday

JOHN SHEDA
INDEPENDENCE -- The second "Life and Liberty Walk" is planned Saturday at the Riverwalk/Band Shell Park in Independence. The walk will begin with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the national anthem and a walk promoting love, joy, peace, faith, kindness and liberty. The theme of the walk is the biblical Scripture of 2 Chronicles 7:14. For more information, contact me at (319) 334-6723.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!