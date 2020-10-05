Letter: Liar in chief

WATERLOO -- Don the con lies. Over 206,000 Americans died. They did not have to die. Over 7 million Americans have this virus. Millions of Americans have lost their health care and their jobs. This is Republicans pro-life!

This tax cheater will surely lose. Who does this crazy, race-baiting crook owe $421 million dollars to? This is why he wants to be re-elected so bad. So he won't go to prison. It's where he belongs.