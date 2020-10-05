 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Liar in chief
0 comments

Letter: Liar in chief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO -- Don the con lies. Over 206,000 Americans died. They did not have to die. Over 7 million Americans have this virus. Millions of Americans have lost their health  care and their jobs. This is Republicans pro-life!

This tax cheater will surely lose. Who does this crazy, race-baiting crook owe $421 million dollars to? This is why he wants to be re-elected so bad. So he won't go to prison. It's where he belongs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News