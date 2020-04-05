Letter: Letter's tone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BARBARA GRAY

CEDAR FALLS -- I was a high school student during World War II. Almost everyone I knew had a loved one in harm's way, so we supported each other and grieved the losses together. Every morning in homeroom we stood by our desks and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. We were "one nation, indivisible." Now is a time when we should recall that line.

That brings me to Mr. Penne's letter in the paper Monday (March 30). I understand freedom of speech and the right to one's own opinion. I am also aware that some people enjoy making mean and nasty statements. They think they are showing their cleverness.

We also have freedom of choice. The Courier could choose not to print a letter which makes no point and is merely a series of vituperative sentences.

DemocRats. Really?

