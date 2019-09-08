{{featured_button_text}}

MARY FOWLKES

NEW HARTFORD --- In response to Martin Wittmayer's Sept. 4 letter, Alolph Hilter was a vegetarian.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Didn't seem to curb his homicidal tendencies much.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments