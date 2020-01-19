Letter: Letter response

BILL KAMMEYER

WATERLOO -- In response to Matthew Hepworth’s partisan filled letter Jan. 14, you fail to get the point of the Wilson column. Instead, you make it perfectly clear how you feel politically and about the author. Following the law isn’t Republican or Democrat. The column never mentions not supporting local control rather the importance of following the law.

As the former school board president there were many times I wanted to pass certain policies but I understood that I was limited by state and federal laws. I do live in Waterloo and I’m the one who gets to pay for all the stupid lawsuits our elected officials get us into.

The column was about far more than Ban the Box. You choose to use it as an opportunity to vent about your beloved progressive movement and then make an attack on the author about winning. I know the author well, and with all do respect the Republican trifecta in Des Moines certainly puts his record of success above yours. When Waterloo loses its current lawsuit, I believe the mayor and members who voted for it should pay for it and then immediately resign!

