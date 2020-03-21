Letter: Letter response

ELI GRAY

WATERLOO -- In response to Sam Sneed's March 1 letter on Nancy Pelosi, you should rewind your recording. A little farther, to the beginning, when Mr. Trump walked in for his State of the Union speech. As Vice President Mike Pence extended his hand to greet the president, so did Mr. Trump. As the Speaker of the House, Ms. Pelosi also extended her hand. President Trump ignored her. Why not tear up the speech? It was probably blank sheets anyway.

To say Ms. Pelosi should grow up? There should be a lot of that needing to be done on the Hill; President Trump should not be child-like with his derogatory comments and childish name calling on Twitter.

President Trump has chosen to replace people in his cabinet that start off as yes people, and turn into people that ask questions and tell him no. When you replace people every few months because of that, it's like throwing your friends under the bus, and you're not guilty of anything.

I believe that everybody that has any dealings with President Trump probably has a recording device of some sort to protect their own butts when they talk to/with him. Go Pelosi.

