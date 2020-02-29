Letter: Letter response

EDNA BRUNKHORST

WAVERLY -- Elizabeth Hohl’s letter (Feb. 23) in regard to reproductive health needs to be addressed. As a medical student she ought to be aware that abortion is not health care.

Abortion is the taking of an innocent human life, and one of the first things medical students should learn is that in treating patients that they should do no harm. It’s part of the Hippocratic Oath that doctors are required to take … ”Do No Harm.”

The proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution does not strip anybody’s rights; it merely states that there is no right to abortion in the state of Iowa.

When a woman is pregnant she has the right to have her child and that child has a right to be born. That unborn child’s life needs to be protected every bit as much as that of Ms. Hohl’s because that child is a human being and deserving of the most basic of all rights … the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness which might even be attaining a medical degree when he/she reaches maturity.

