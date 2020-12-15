LETTER: Let's work together

EVANSDALE -- This is a very special time of year for me and should be a special time of year for all of us who believe. The last few years it seems we've lost respect for one another. There's a lack of caring about our brothers and sisters and a lack of compassion. We are in the midst of a pandemic and need to walk over to a mirror and ask ourselves -- where did we loose our compassion, our respect and caring for one another. It's time we get back to the times when we did all these things. I'd be willing to bet a lot of us can't even name our neighbors. I returned from Vietnam 51 years ago this Christmas Eve, a time of a divided nation, and today we're there again. Let's get back to respect for one another compassion for the less fortunate a love for our brothers and sisters. We are a great country with so much to gain from working together again and looking out for one another; getting our compassion back and showing what we can do again. God bless to all. Merry Christmas and happy holidays.