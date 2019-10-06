{{featured_button_text}}

GENE LAWIN

WATERLOO --- Threatening civil war is pretty much over the top and should be grounds for removal from office itself.

I think it's time for Sens. Joni Ernst and and Chuck Grassley to go on record and let Iowans know if they continue to vouch for Trumps fitness for office.

